Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm

BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water.

The restaurant said they will have to close for lunch.

Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to.

"I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe."

Here in Long Wharf in #Boston, it’s completely flooded out! The seats at Chart House as you can see, are under water… pic.twitter.com/cPkeNhqxmB — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) December 23, 2022

High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding.

The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.