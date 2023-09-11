Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations

Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations

Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – The cheerleading program at Londonderry High School in New Hampshire has been suspended over allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination, the school board announced.

In a letter to families, the superintendent said the allegations encompass the entire program including coaches, students and parents.

The suspension will last for at least two weeks.

Londonderry school officials said they are hiring an independent investigator to look into claims against the program.

Members of the program's coaching staff will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.