Watch CBS News
Local News

Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations
Londonderry, NH cheer program suspended over bullying and discrimination allegations 00:20

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – The cheerleading program at Londonderry High School in New Hampshire has been suspended over allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination, the school board announced.

In a letter to families, the superintendent said the allegations encompass the entire program including coaches, students and parents.

The suspension will last for at least two weeks.

Londonderry school officials said they are hiring an independent investigator to look into claims against the program.

Members of the program's coaching staff will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.