New Hampshire man charged with animal cruelty for 2nd time after cats found living in squalor

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - A New Hampshire man is behind bars after being charged with animal cruelty for the second time.

Police in Londonderry said they got complaints from neighbors in a condo complex about fleas and the strong smell of cat urine and went to 60-year-old Robert Gerhold's home. Inside, police allegedly found two neglected cats living in horrible conditions and covered in fleas. Five dead cats were also allegedly found in the basement. The two living cats are now being cared for by the Manchester Animal Shelter.

Two years ago, Gerhold was charged with abandoning 14 cats in a foreclosed home. Because of that case, he had an active bail condition preventing him from possessing any other animals.

Gerhold was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of breach of bail.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 4:52 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

