Lombardo's in Randolph to close in 2023 after nearly 60 years of business

RANDOLPH -- A Boston-area landmark known for hosting weddings, proms, and even some trials, will close after nearly 60 years of business. Lombardo's in Randolph announced Thursday morning that it will close its doors in September 2023.

"We are honored to be the home where countless memories have been made. The business has grown and evolved over the years and we are proud to be in our fourth generation of ownership," the Facebook post read.

"Lombardo's is still committed to producing outstanding events, with impeccable cuisine and superior customer service for all events until the day we close."

The family now says they are focused on the next chapter of their business.

Last year, Norfolk County court officials signed a four-month lease with Lombardo's to hold socially distanced jury trials in the function hall.