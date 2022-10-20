Logan Clegg, charged in murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, waives extradition to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Logan Clegg, charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shootings of a couple in New Hampshire, waived extradition from Vermont during a Thursday court appearance.

Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, was charged "for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting the multiple times" on April 18 in Concord.

The Reids were found dead on April 21. They had gone for a walk on some local trails.

Clegg was being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont. He was arrested there last week on an unrelated fugitive from justice charge from Utah. The Vermont Supreme Court on Tuesday had rejected his request for bail.

After the New Hampshire warrant was issued, it was provided to Vermont authorities and used to arrest Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the second-degree murder charges, the attorney general's office said.

During a Thursday court appearance, New Hampshire authorities sought and received Clegg's extradition.

It is not yet known when Clegg will appear before a judge in New Hampshire.