Logan Airport struggling with flight cancellations, delays for third straight day

BOSTON - Multiple airlines canceled or delayed dozens of flights for a third straight day at Logan Airport Saturday, according to Flight Aware.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather and staff shortages as the holiday weekend began.

At Logan, several passengers had to spend the night at the airport as they struggled to rebook flights.

It started Thursday night when flights were temporarily grounded. The ripple effects lasted all day Friday and into Saturday.

