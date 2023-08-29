Watch CBS News
Forklift operator killed in tragic accident at Logan Airport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A forklift operator died after a tragic accident at Logan Airport.

Massachusetts State Police said the 51-year-old man from Winthrop was using a forklift in an outdoor loading area behind a gate at Terminal C when he tried to drive through a bag service entrance.

But police said the forklift's backrest extension, "a part of the equipment that attaches to the front and is designed to keep loads stable and protect the operator from loads falling toward him," was raised. 

That extension hit a metal beam over the entrance, the forklift tipped over, the driver fell out and the forklift landed on him.

Several other workers used an aircraft tow bar to get the man out. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died. His name was not released.

Police said he was working for a JetBlue sub-contractor at the airport.

