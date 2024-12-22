Snowy weather causes gridlock traffic at Logan Airport in Boston

Snowy weather snarls travel at Logan Airport and across the country ahead of Christmas

BOSTON – Holiday travel is in full swing with Christmas just days away and travelers at Logan Airport in Boston spent the day dealing with delays from snowy weather.

Delays nationwide

There was gridlock traffic at Logan as travelers embark on their holiday excursions. Donna Ragucci just flew into New England from Florida.

"I am so excited, I get to see my sister and we are going on the trolley today and North End," Ragucci said.

AAA said snowy weather conditions on Friday led to delays, spinouts and disruptions with flights.

"Overall, we've seen a pretty strong volume, which is what we forecasted, a record number of people traveling this year," said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. "There was a storm system that affected a good swath of the country, so Chicago and Boston are two major hub airports, so anytime you have delays or cancellations in one part of the country, we often see a little bit of a domino effect."

Kevin Walker said this is his first and last time traveling for the holidays.

"Well, we got here yesterday morning and our flight was canceled right when we got here," said Walker.

AAA said more than 119 million people will travel during from now and Jan. 2. While most flights are on time at Logan there are several delays and cancellations leading to holiday angst.

"Hasn't been great, my first flight was cancelled and now I guess I didn't make the cut off for this flight, so now they can't check the bag but yeah, it's alright. I got a JetBlue flight tomorrow," traveler Abbey Reynolds said.

"It's different because I'm driving this year, so we got the dog coming with us, so I just hope the flight goes OK for the two kiddos and we meet them on the other end," said a Brookline man heading to North Carolina with his family.

Coping with travel stress

Paul Pierre is heading back to Columbus, Ohio and has his own philosophy when it comes to traveling.

"Don't let the small stuff upset you. You just go through the airport and you do your best and be kind and you'll get through it," Pierre said.

"I'm a therapist, so I practice meditation, go to the gym," said Ragucci.

"It is what it is, like, I'm not going to get that bent out of shape over it," said Reynolds.