BOSTON - What better way to start Christmas morning than by opening presents and cooking something sweet?

Loco Fenway Chef Mike Sanchez prepares his popular Thick Cut French Toast along with his two daughters. Topped with caramelized bananas, mint, and powdered sugar, the dish is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters!

