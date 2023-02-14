Local shops feeling the love this Valentine's Day

WALPOLE - From beautiful bouquets and romantic restaurants, to chocolates, cards, and candy, businesses are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

"It definitely is our Super Bowl. Just like the players we did not come onto the field today. We have been planning this since the day after Christmas," explained Carrie Brouwer, owner of Flowers & More on Main Street in Walpole.

Despite the pressure of inflation, store owners say shoppers are emerging from the pandemic - and making a real return to spending on celebrations.

"You're seeing people celebrate more, even the smallest things, like teachers gifts. We've seen an uptick because parents really appreciate those teachers!" Brouwer said, smiling.

The National Retail Federation says the average consumer will spend around $192 on gifts and dining out this Valentine's Day - and increase from last year. Spend wisely; Consumerworld.org has a Russell Stover warning - don't be fooled by misleading overpackaging which is actually illegal.

"In this box there are only 11 pieces of chocolate, and in this box there are only 9 pieces. Imagine you're the person who gets this valentine and you open the box - and go like that!" said Edgar Dworsky of Consumerworld.org.

Another good reason to shop locally. Here at Furlong's in Norwood, there are a lot of loyal customers coming through the door this week. Like 5-600 a day!

"We do fill our boxes. A lot of candy stores use what are called trays so it looks like a one-pound box but it might be 13-14 oz. Ours are full to the brim," said Nancy Thrasher who owns Furlong's Candies.

Furlong's will hand dip thousands of chocolate covered strawberries to meet demand.

"We are getting stuff out as fast as we can and at quantities we've never had before. Everyone waits until the last minute for Valentine's Day, so these are crazy days. But we get through it!" Thrasher added.

Furlong's will be open 8a-8p on Valentine's Day, with a flashing sign out front to remind Route 1 traffic they are seriously running out of time to buy for their sweetheart!