L.L. Bean announces opening plans for 2 new stores in Massachusetts this year

PEABODY - L.L. Bean has announced opening plans for two new locations in Massachusetts.

The Maine-based outdoor retailer is opening new stores at Hanover Crossing on September 8 and in the Northshore Mall in Peabody on October 6.

L.L. Bean got its start in Freeport, Maine in 1912 and now has more than 70 stores. There are Massachusetts locations in Boston, Berlin, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.

Anyone interested in working at the new stores can apply now at llbeancareers.com.