Watch CBS News
Local News

L.L. Bean announces opening plans for 2 new stores in Massachusetts this year

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

'Beach Box' allows people to borrow chairs, games at Revere Beach
'Beach Box' allows people to borrow chairs, games at Revere Beach 01:29

PEABODY - L.L. Bean has announced opening plans for two new locations in Massachusetts.

The Maine-based outdoor retailer is opening new stores at Hanover Crossing on September 8 and in the Northshore Mall in Peabody on October 6.

L.L. Bean got its start in Freeport, Maine in 1912 and now has more than 70 stores. There are Massachusetts locations in Boston, Berlin, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 

Anyone interested in working at the new stores can apply now at llbeancareers.com

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.