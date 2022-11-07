Fenway Sports Group puts Liverpool up for sale

BOSTON -- Liverpool is up for sale. Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox, has put the English Premiere League club up for sale, the group announced Monday.

In a statement, FSG announced that it is inviting offers to purchase Liverpool.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," the statement read, according to The Athletic. "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the statement concluded.

Fenway Sports Group has owned Liverpool since 2010, when it purchased the club for $476 million. It is now valued at roughly $4.46 billion.

The club won a Premier League title in 2019-20 under John Henry's ownership group. In addition to the Red Sox and Fenway Park, FSG also owns stakes in the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL and RFK Racing.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to help the FSG with the sale process of Liverpool.