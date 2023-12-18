Live wires land on school bus with Hudson, New Hampshire students on board

HUDSON, N.H. – High school students in New Hampshire avoided injury when their bus became tangled in live wires during a storm Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Burns Hill Road.

The wires were on top of the school bus, which had 20 to 25 students on board.

Firefighters said the bus driver kept the students safe on the bus while first responders arrived at the scene.

Eversource shut the power off, cut the wires, and the students safely evacuated the bus.

No one was hurt.