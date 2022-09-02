Protesters present as LIV Golf tournament gets underway in Bolton

BOLTON -- The controversial LIV Golf Tournament got underway in Bolton on Friday. Golfers and spectators were greeted by a small group of protesters who are upset that the tournament is funded by Saudi Arabia.

"The main reason we are protesting Saudi Arabi being here in Bolton, Massachusetts to sell themselves, this we cannot allow to happen if we are American citizens," said protester Paul Shannon. "We have to call out loudly as we can that this alliance between our country and Saudi Arabia is disastrous for so many people. "

The tournament has attracted some big-name golf stars including Phil Mickelson, by offering big money.

Critics say the tournament is an effort to distract from Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses and its role in the 9/11 attacks.

The league has also harshly divided the professional golf world. Players who've signed on, including Mickelson and Bubba Watson, are now suspended by the PGA.