MBTA Commuter Rail train crashes into tractor-trailer on Littleton tracks

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer hit by train in Littleton
Tractor-trailer hit by train in Littleton 00:17

LITTLETON - An MBTA Commuter Rail train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Littleton on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened between King Street and Taylor Street around noon.

skyeye-roxbury-20240318-01-frame-68418.jpg
The commuter rail struck the truck at the King Street Extension. CBS Boston

No injuries have been reported.

Passengers were transferred to another train. The MBTA said that the Fitchburg Line is running 5 to 15 minutes late due to the crash.  

This is not the first time a train has crashed into a truck in Littleton. In 2022, another tractor-trailer was struck by a train at King Street Extension, and part of the truck was ripped off.  

It's not known yet when the scene will be cleared. The public is asked to avoid the area while the road is closed.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 2:40 PM EDT

