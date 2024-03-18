MBTA Commuter Rail train crashes into tractor-trailer on Littleton tracks

LITTLETON - An MBTA Commuter Rail train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Littleton on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened between King Street and Taylor Street around noon.

The commuter rail struck the truck at the King Street Extension. CBS Boston

No injuries have been reported.

Passengers were transferred to another train. The MBTA said that the Fitchburg Line is running 5 to 15 minutes late due to the crash.

This is not the first time a train has crashed into a truck in Littleton. In 2022, another tractor-trailer was struck by a train at King Street Extension, and part of the truck was ripped off.

It's not known yet when the scene will be cleared. The public is asked to avoid the area while the road is closed.