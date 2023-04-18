Serious crash on 495 sends 1 to hospital in Littleton
LITTLETON - A serious crash sent one person to the hospital on Route 495 North in Littleton Tuesday afternoon.
Police briefly closed both sides of the highway so a medical helicopter could land on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill at about 2 p.m.
The crash destroyed the car and scattered debris alongside the highway.
The condition of the injured person was not immediately known.
