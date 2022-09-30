Listeria outbreak linked to multiple brands of brie, camembert cheese

BOSTON -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that multiple brands of brie and camembert cheeses. The outbreak has been reported in Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

According to the CDC, six people have gotten sick and five have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Of five people interviewed, four reported eating brie or camembert cheese. An inspection of the Old Europe Cheese facility in Michigan "identified the outbreak strain of Listeria in a sample collected from the floor in a cooling room," the CDC said.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese.

Listeria can be a severe disease. Almost all severe cases could lead to hospitalizations and sometimes death.