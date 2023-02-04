LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.

Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service.

Ashburnham: -20

Sterling: -18

Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)

Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)

Gardner: -17

Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)

Hubbardston: -16

Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)

Spencer: -15

West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)

Fitchburg: -15

Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)

Auburn: -14

North Brookfield: -14

Westford: -13

Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)

Pelham, NH: -13

Shirley: -13

Sudbury: -12

Woburn: -12

Methuen: -12

Swampscott: -12

Salisbury Plains: -12

Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)

Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)

Sharon: -12

Northboro: -12

Wakefield: -12

Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)

Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)

Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)

West Roxbury: -11

North Oxford: -11

Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)

North Grafton: -11

Marlboro: -10

Wakefield: -10

Lexington: -10

Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)

Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)

South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)

New Bedford: -10 (North-end)