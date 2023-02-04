LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.
Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service.
Ashburnham: -20
Sterling: -18
Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)
Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)
Gardner: -17
Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)
Hubbardston: -16
Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)
Spencer: -15
West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)
Fitchburg: -15
Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)
Auburn: -14
North Brookfield: -14
Westford: -13
Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)
Pelham, NH: -13
Shirley: -13
Sudbury: -12
Woburn: -12
Methuen: -12
Swampscott: -12
Salisbury Plains: -12
Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)
Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)
Sharon: -12
Northboro: -12
Wakefield: -12
Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)
Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)
Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)
West Roxbury: -11
North Oxford: -11
Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)
North Grafton: -11
Marlboro: -10
Wakefield: -10
Lexington: -10
Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)
Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)
South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)
New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
