Young soccer fans buzzing with excitement for Messi's match at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Futbol fans across New England will drift to sleep Friday night with sweet dreams of soccer greatness.

"I'm going to go the Revolution game and I'm going to see my best favorite player Messi!" said 7-year-old Diego.

Gillette Stadium was already buzzing ahead of the New England Revolution match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

"Tonight, I wanted to go to this tryout so bad because I thought I'm going to be on this field 24 hours before Messi steps on it! Now we're going to cherish these cleats forever! I think I got some turf in mine!" said 10-year-old Claire and her teammates.

Everyone in the place will have their eyes glued to Messi's every move on and off the field. But parents will also be watching their kids' joy - taking in an experience they might not understand the greatness of just yet.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the first half against the Nashville SC at DRV PNK Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs / Getty Images

"It means the world to us because we get to share something that's so global. Soccer is a global game. Being able to see it live and see the talent and excitement and energy. We're just so pumped," said Zaida Watts.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity"

"It's kind of like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Obviously, we don't get to see players like this come around too often. When the tickets went on sale, I said I've got to go for it," said Greg Desista.

Police are encouraging an early arrival for the large, lively, full-house crowd. The record turnout is welcome news for local businesses big and small. A Walpole 4th grader spent four hours making her custom bracelets to sell at Water and Washington Streets.

"I started doing it for fun and then I knew gymnastics was really expensive. I started saving up for it. It's pretty popular. I make a couple hundreds," explained 4th grader Madison, whose designs you can find at the Instagram handle @madebymads14.

And still, at the heart of all this excitement, is true New England loyalty.

"I'm still going to cheer for the Revolution, but I just want to see Messi play," said 12-year-old Dylan.