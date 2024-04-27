Messi scores twice in 4-1 win over Revolution in front of record crowd at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Lionel Messi played in front of a record crowd at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, as New England soccer fans packed the home of the Revolution to see soccer greatness at work. And the GOAT did not disappoint.

Revs fans got quite the show from the greatest player in the world, as Messi scored twice and tallied an assist to lead Miami to a 4-1 victory.

He took the field to a rousing ovation at Gillette Stadium, with a record 65,612 in attendance to set a new record for a Revolution regular-season match. Chants of "Messi! Messi!" fired up throughout the match, as everyone in the house expected to see a show.

They certainly got their money's worth from Messi.

Fans even got to see a glimmer of hope from the Revs, as New England struck first. Just over 30 seconds into the match, Tomas Chancalay gave New England a 1-0 edge when Miami keeper Drake Callender crept a little too far out of net, and the Revs winger made him pay.

But no one expected Messi to remain quiet for very long, and it felt inevitable that he was going to find a way to score. That happened in the 32nd minute, when Messi got in front of the New England defense deep in Revs territory and sent home a nice boot off his magical left foot to make it a 1-1 match.

It was Messi's eighth goal in MLS action this season, and continued quite the heater for Argentine superstar. Saturday night was the sixth straight match that Messi has scored for Inter Miami.

And he wasn't done for the night. Far from it.

Messi had another opportunity just out of halftime in the 65th minute, but Xavier Arreaga was able to block the bid. However, Messi wouldn't be denied for a second time just three minutes later.

He put Inter Miami on top in the 68th minute, when the New England defense once again let Messi sneak in front of them. That's a recipe for disaster, and Messi put in another goal off a feed from Sergio Busquets to put his squad up 2-1.

That tally gave Messi his second straight brace and his third in the last five matches. Messi now leads MLS with nine goals on the season.

He had a chance at a hat trick in the 83rd minute, but Henrich Ravas stopped his point-blank attempt. Unfortunately for Ravas, the ball went right to Benjamin Cremaschi, and the midfielder buried it to put Miami on top 3-1.

Messi factored into every goal scored by Miami on Saturday night, as he logged a helper just six minutes later when he fed Luis Suarez in the middle of the field (and the New England defense). The striker went top shelf for his seventh goal of the season, which gave Miami a commanding 4-1 lead.

That was the final at Gillette Stadium, dropping the Revolution to a disappointing 1-7-1 on the season. But New England supporters won't remember Saturday night for the lopsided loss by their team.

It will instead be remembered as the night they got to see soccer royalty grace their home pitch, as Messi put on another epic performance in his first MLS match at Gillette Stadium.