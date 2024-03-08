It seems like Linus Ullmark invoked no-trade clause to nix deal from Bruins before deadline

BOSTON -- When it came to the Bruins potentially trading away reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, there was quite a bit of smoke this week. Turns out, there ended up being a spark, too, only for the flame to be quickly extinguished by Ullmark himself.

The 30-year-old netminder reportedly exercised his no-trade clause on Friday, according to Kevin Weekes of ESPN.

.@KevinWeekes on ESPN The Point says #NHLBruins thought they had something with Linus Ullmark, “so there was a deal that he essentially nixed, in large part based on geography, I’m told.” — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 8, 2024

Frank Seravelli didn't exactly confirm that the no-trade clause was invoked by Ullmark, but he did say the Bruins "had a deal on the table" to trade Ullmark to the Los Angeles Kings, a deal "that didn't end up crossing the finish line."

Fascinating day for #NHLBruins, sounds like they had a deal on the table to move G Linus Ullmark to #LAKings that didn't end up crossing the finish line. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

Reading between the lines, it seems at the very least that the Bruins were indeed willing to move Ullmark before the 3 p.m. deadline.

Ullmark, 30, joined the Bruins as a free agent in 2021, signing a four-year, $20 million deal on the first day of free agency that summer. To that point, Ullmark had started just 112 games over the course of six seasons, posting a .912 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average for Buffalo.

Yet Ullmark's deal included a 16-team no-trade list for the first three years and a 15-team no-trade list for the final year.

He immediately improved in year one in Boston, going 26-10-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.45 GAA. And in year two, he was the best goaltender in the NHL, going 40-6-1 with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 GAA en route to winning the Vezina Trophy.

This season, Ullmark owns a 16-7-7 record to go with a .909 save percentage and 2.77 GAA. Yet with the team reportedly beginning extension discussions with the 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, and with the Bruins having no cap room to speak of, a trade of Ullmark became a distinct possibility over the past several weeks.

With the deadline now passed, Ullmark will remain with the Bruins through the end of the year. Head coach Jim Montgomery, who's stuck with Ullmark as the No. 1 for the past two seasons in the postseason, has stated he's likely to employ a goalie rotation with both Swayman and Ullmark in this year's playoffs.