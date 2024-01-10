Ullmark helped off ice after suffering lower-body injury in Bruins' loss to Coyotes

BOSTON -- Not only did the Bruins lose to the Coyotes on Tuesday night, but they may have lost goaltender Linus Ullmark for the foreseeable future. The netminder had to be helped off the ice in overtime after suffering a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred at the 2:40 mark of the extra frame when Ullmark lunged to make a glove save on a wrister by Arizona's Logan Cooley. The puck sailed over the net, and Ullmark fell to the ice in pain.

The 30-year-old remained on the ice until the Boston training staff helped him up. Ullmark needed the assistance of teammates to make it off the ice and to the Boston locker room.

Ullmark is helped off the ice. Swayman replaces him for the remainder of OT pic.twitter.com/DsbhdaXa9z — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 10, 2024

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had made 32 saves on 35 shots before leaving the ice. Jeremy Swayman replaced Ullmark and allowed Nick Schmaltz's game-winning goal with less than a minute left on the only shot that he saw.

Swayman, who is 11-3-6 with a .920 save percentage, would get the bulk of the starts in net if Ullmark (13-5-2, .917 save percentage) misses an extended amount of time. Providence's Brandon Bussi, who is 10-6-3 with a .901 save percentage for the P-Bruins, will likely be recalled to back up Swayman while Ullmark is out.

This has been a costly road trip for Boston, as 19-year-old rookie Matt Poitras also left Tuesday's loss with an undisclosed injury. The B's lost defenseman Brandon Carlo to an upper-body injury in Monday night's shootout loss to the Avalanche in Colorado as well.