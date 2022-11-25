Linus Ullmark injured during Bruins' win over Hurricanes in Black Friday matinee

BOSTON -- Friday's matinee at TD Garden ended early for Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark.

The goaltender left Friday's game vs. the Hurricanes after defenseman Connor Clifton came down on the back of Ullmark's head just under seven minutes into the third period.

Ullmark went down immediately, and Clifton called for the training staff to come to the crease to tend to Ullmark.

With 13:03 to go in the third Linus Ullmark is coming out of the game for Boston due to an injury.



Jeremy Swayman comes into this 2-1 game.

Later in the third period, the Bruins announced that Ullmark would not return, due to what was only described as "an upper-body injury."

Ullmark had stopped 28 of the 30 Carolina shots he had faced up to that point. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own injury, entered the game to replace Ullmark.

Ullmark entered the game as the NHL's leader in goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.935).

Swayman would end up stopping all six shots he faced, as the Bruins came back to tie the game in regulation before David Pastrnak scored the game-winner in overtime. With the win, the Bruins improved to 18-3-0 and became the first team in NHL history to start the season 12-0-0 on home ice.