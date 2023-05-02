Linus Ullmark on Bruins' playoff loss: "It's gonna haunt me"

BOSTON -- From October through April, Linus Ullmark was the best goaltender in the National Hockey League. He didn't even leave any room for debate.

In the playoffs, though, it was a very different story.

He was, more or less, his usual self through four games (.926 save percentage, 2.55 GAA) but faded drastically in his last two starts. He allowed four goals in a Game 5 loss at home, coughing up the puck behind his own net in overtime before allowing the game-winning goal for the Panthers. And he allowed six goals -- a season-high -- in a Game 6 loss in Florida.

That led to him sitting on the bench in Game 7, giving way to Jeremy Swayman, which brought about heightened speculation and some reporting that Ullmark was playing through a pretty significant injury.

On Tuesday, with the team meeting for one last time before breaking up for the summer, Ullmark admitted that he was dealing with a physical issue but downplayed its significance.

"Here's the deal. Like, we all go through things when it comes to playoffs. We all battle our different things, whether it's mentally or physically. We all have our stuff. We all want to be out there and help the team out to the best of our capabilities. Yeah, it's pretty evident that I didn't play the way that I wanted to. I wasn't as good as I wanted to be, unfortunately at the worst time possible. That's something I have to live with."

Ullmark added: "Being in a position that me and Sway are in as goalies, when we are not good enough, it shows. It's very easy to see that. It's pretty evident. And that's what's also the beauty of it. Because when you're on your A game, that also shows."

Ullmark expressed his respect and gratefulness for the work of the medical staff to have him ready to play in the postseason, and he said he could have played Game 7 if the coaches made that call.

And while Ullmark is a near-certainty to earn the prestigious Vezina Trophy in June, that won't erase the sting of this crash landing for him and his teammate. Ultimately, Ullmark assessed his play for the bottom-line production.

"This is a special group. It's always gonna be one of those things where you care so deeply for each other, and you just want the best for each other, and you just want to be there for support and -- how should I say it? -- be able to help and pull the rope the right way," Ullmark said. "Looking at it now, it's just gonna be one of those things that's gonna haunt me. It is. That's the God's honest truth."