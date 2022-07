Lincoln Police looking for man connected to garage thefts at a condo complex

LINCOLN -- Police in Lincoln released photos Saturday night of a man they believe is connected to several thefts in town.

Investigators say a string of thefts from garages happened Thursday night at a condo complex.

Police in Lincoln released photos of this man, who they believe is connected to several thefts in town. Lincoln Police

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Lincoln Police.