Patriots reportedly sign receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to one-year deal

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are adding some more depth at wide receiver. New England has reportedly signed receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report Humphrey's deal with the Patriots.

After going undrafted out of Texas in 2019, Humphrey spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. He bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad, playing in 18 games -- including six starts -- for the Saints.

In those 18 games, Humphrey caught 16 of the 24 passes that went his way for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Nine of those receptions went for first downs. He played in 10 games in 2021 and finished with 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns, splitting time on the outside and in the slot.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey adds some more size to New England's receiving corps. He joins fellow newcomers DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, along with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Nixon on the Patriots' depth chart at receiver.