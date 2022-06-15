Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots reportedly sign receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to one-year deal

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are adding some more depth at wide receiver. New England has reportedly signed receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report Humphrey's deal with the Patriots.

After going undrafted out of Texas in 2019, Humphrey spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. He bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad, playing in 18 games -- including six starts -- for the Saints.

In those 18 games, Humphrey caught 16 of the 24 passes that went his way for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Nine of those receptions went for first downs. He played in 10 games in 2021 and finished with 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns, splitting time on the outside and in the slot.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey adds some more size to New England's receiving corps. He joins fellow newcomers DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, along with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Nixon on the Patriots' depth chart at receiver.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 4:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.