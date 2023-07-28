Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightning sparks fire at American International College in Springfield

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lightning sparks fire at American International College
Lightning sparks fire at American International College 00:19

SPRINGFIELD - A lightning strike sparked a fire at a building on the campus of American International College in Springfield on Thursday.

The president of the college said there is significant damage to Courniotes Hall as a result of the fire. No students, faculty or staff were inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The building houses AIC's nursing program. The college is working on moving lessons to another building for the fall.

"AIC is known for its resilience and we will come back stronger than ever thanks to the help of our community," President Hubert Benitez said.    

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.