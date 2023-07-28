Lightning sparks fire at American International College in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - A lightning strike sparked a fire at a building on the campus of American International College in Springfield on Thursday.

The president of the college said there is significant damage to Courniotes Hall as a result of the fire. No students, faculty or staff were inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The building houses AIC's nursing program. The college is working on moving lessons to another building for the fall.

"AIC is known for its resilience and we will come back stronger than ever thanks to the help of our community," President Hubert Benitez said.