Lifebridge North Shore provides critical resources to people experiencing homelessness

SALEM – The world of homelessness transcends all boundaries. That's why Lifebridge North Shore is so important.

"It doesn't matter if it's public officials or donors, how many people will grab me afterwards and say 'Hey my sister is homeless, I've been homeless. My son is homeless. He's somewhere, I don't know where he is,'" said Jason Etheridge, the organization's president.

Lifebridge Northshore is a social service non-profit organization that focuses on serving homeless individuals in our community and we do so in a variety of ways."

The object is for everyone to pull on the rope together.

At Bridge Works Boutique in Peabody, items are donated and then purchased and the sale of these items help fund the services that help the people Lifebridge serves.

"People open up their homes to us," Etheridge said. "'Hey we have three or four things,' we go in there and they hear about what we do and they say, 'We might have a whole other room of stuff' or 'I know someone who can help.' So people love to give that way."

The funds go to shelter beds, community meals and programs and they have helped individuals like Donna Bishop

"I went into Lifebridge because my husband committed suicide and I lived in my car for two years," Bishop said.

The programs at Lifebridge have given Bishop hope. She also wants to send a message.

"Everybody is one death, one job, one tragedy, one paycheck away from where I was. It's not because we did something wrong and that's what people need to realize," Bishop said.