Life expectancy gap between men and women continues to grow, CDC says

BOSTON - Historically, women tend to live longer than men but the gap between the two genders is growing and men seem to be at a disadvantage.

As outlined in a recent article in the Washington Post, men often enjoy the greatest advantages in society, yet they tend to have the worst health outcomes. According to the CDC, in 2021, the life expectancy in the U.S. for women was 79.1 years, and for men, 73.2 years, a difference of almost 6 years, the largest gap in more than a quarter century.

In fact, the risk of death at every age, infancy, childhood, adolescence, middle age, and old age is higher for males than females. More men than women die of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, suicide, COVID-19, and car accidents. Biology plays a large role but cultural norms and expectations may cause many males to hide their feelings, both physical and mental, seek care later, and engage in riskier behaviors.

Researchers said we should spend more resources finding out why the longevity gap is growing so was can improve the care of men, as well as women.