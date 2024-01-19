"It's going to be grand," Liberty Hotel hosting its' first Winter Wedding Expo in Boston Sunday

BOSTON - The Liberty Hotel in Boston is hosting its first-ever Winter Wedding Expo this Sunday and they're calling it "a major event."

All the flowers, all the cakes and all the information about planning a wedding at this historic hotel will be there for everyone to see.

"It's going to be grand, it's going to be on such a scale that we are going to have three floors of it," catering sales manager Ellioth Duran told WBZ-TV.

"We are going to have some of our favorite photographers and some of our favorite DJ's. We are going to have cake vendors and photo booths," said catering manager Maria Vega.

After Conde Nast Traveler named them one of the top spots in the world to get your business done, they are more than ready to own up to that praise.

"I believe a wedding is such an emotional day and it's so personal to everyone who comes to join us here at the Liberty, that we try to cater it in such a way so delicately that it works for your event. For your day," Duran said.

The staff believes the step from engagement to marriage is important and they are privileged to be a part of that.

"It's incredible. I obviously love what I do. It's awesome knowing that you are the glue that puts it all together," Vega told WBZ.

"You know that person may not have that day again in their lives. They are getting together with their life partner. So it's such an important day for us, we take it very seriously and we take it to heart," said Duran. "I've always said that people don't remember what you gave them at their wedding, they remember the experience that you provided them."

For more information on the expo, click here.