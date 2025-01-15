LGBTQ+ couples racing to the altar before Trump takes office with help from Massachusetts businesses

LGBTQ+ couples race to the altar in Massachusetts before Trump takes office

LGBTQ+ couples race to the altar in Massachusetts before Trump takes office

SOMERVILLE - Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, there's an uneasy feeling among many in the LGBTQ+ community in Massachusetts about the future of their rights and many couples are rushing to get married.

"A lot of uncertainty"

"There is a lot of uncertainty going on," said Christina Pascucci-Ciampa, who owns All She Wrote Books in Somerville.

With just five days until President-elect Trump takes office, LGBTQ+ couples are bracing for what's to come.

At first glance, All She Wrote looks like a bookstore, but push aside the bookshelves and the space doubles as an impromptu wedding venue for LGBTQ+ couples to elope ahead of Jan. 20.

"This is an opportunity to really help people celebrate their love if they feel the need to do it now," Pascucci-Ciampa said.

In Cambridge, seven LGBTQ+ couples got married at the Sinclair with the help of supportive vendors like Jusmine Martin of Dearly Studio.

She's also a Justice of the Peace.

Couples rushing to get married

"I think people have many reasons to get married, it's just that they're all converging in one," she said. "So you might be concerned about healthcare, you might be concerned about immigration status, you might be concerned about your rights as an LGBTQI+ person – all of these things are met in the one spot."

Martin has officiated several weddings just two weeks into 2025.

"There is an element about that kind of threat of what is looming and might come after the inauguration, but I think mostly, it's couples centering themselves and their joy and what feels right for them," Martin added.

It's not a conventional way or backdrop to tie the knot. But just like the books on the shelves, each couple has their own story to share.

It's what keeps Pascucci-Ciampa going – despite what the future may bring.

"That's the hope. And that's kind of why we do the things that we do."