LGBT employees rate their companies 6% lower than non-LGBT employees, study finds

BOSTON -- The latest Gallup poll showed about seven percent of the US population identifies with the LGBT community and data shows a large portion of them report high levels of dissatisfaction in the workplace.

A Glassdoor study with more than 200,000 people finds that LGBT employees rate their companies 6% lower than non-LGBT employees.

Many LGBTQ+ workers cited issues of prejudice or harassment along with a lack of diversity or inclusion.

"Visibility is so so important right now," said Jim Smith, who is the manager of Boston Children's Hospital's parking and commuter services. Smith identifies as gay and thinks things have changed a lot in a good way over his 17 years with the hospital.

"There are fewer barriers in place now that make changes like this move more swiftly," Smith said.

But not all companies are moving quickly. AceUp, a company located in Boston is looking to change that, and they've been busy.

The company consults businesses looking to make their work environments more inclusive.

"It's not just about doing the right thing to help gay people, it's about doing the right thing to help everyone," said Vice President of AceUp James Lopata. "If you are trying to hide who you are and people are talking about their spouses and their families and you are trying to figure out how to match your pronouns, it can be exhausting."

Lopata spoke about his own experience coming out in his workplace: "I was able to be more of myself at work and then I stayed longer, and I was happier. I started to get promoted more because I didn't have to hide anything," he said.

AceUp has consulted for groups like Fidelity, the City of Boston, and Boston Children's Hospital.

Smith has worked with AceUp to help improve managers' knowledge on LGBT workplace issues and ways to make it better. Smith said companies are smart to invest in the changes.

"There are equity issues at stake here," Smith said. "There is a quality of people's lives at stake here and I think they are also smart about recognizing that organizations that are more diverse, more inclusive, promote a sense of belonging are places that people want to work in."

Smith said despite the sweeping improvements he has seen over the years, more can be done.

"Organizations really need to do the work," said Smith. "Ultimately, we want to be very careful that they don't become opportunities to check boxes and say we have done this, we have done this, we have done this, when you really have not made any organizational change."

Smith is also a member of the hospital's Rainbow Alliance. It's a coalition of 300 LGBT staff at the hospital creating a sense of community and advocacy in the workplace.

"Having strong groups like this that are led by employees really make it a better workplace and attract good people who work here," Smith said.

When it comes to LGBTQ+ business climates, Massachusetts ranks third in the country for workplace equality.