Rollover tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 in Lexington, spilling dirt

By WBZ-News Staff

LEXINGTON — A tractor-trailer carrying dirt was involved in a rollover crash Monday afternoon, closing several lanes on I-95 in Lexington.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m., spilling dirt onto I-95. State Police said injuries were reported, but no details were immediately available.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 in Lexington, spilling dirt and closing several lanes on the highway.  WBZ-TV

Initially, two left lanes north and southbound on I-95 were closed because of the crash. The closures extended to three left lanes in both directions. 

The southbound lanes have been reopened. The left three northbound lanes remain closed. 

Drivers should expect delays on the interstate throughout the day. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 3:13 PM

