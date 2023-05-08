Rollover tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 in Lexington, spilling dirt

Rollover crash involving tractor-trailer with dirt on I-95 in Lexington closes several lanes

LEXINGTON — A tractor-trailer carrying dirt was involved in a rollover crash Monday afternoon, closing several lanes on I-95 in Lexington.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m., spilling dirt onto I-95. State Police said injuries were reported, but no details were immediately available.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 in Lexington, spilling dirt and closing several lanes on the highway. WBZ-TV

Initially, two left lanes north and southbound on I-95 were closed because of the crash. The closures extended to three left lanes in both directions.

Tractor trailer rollover crash with dirt spill in #Lexington on I-95-NB at Exit 45B. Two left lanes closed on both I-95 NB and I-95 SB. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 8, 2023

The southbound lanes have been reopened. The left three northbound lanes remain closed.

Drivers should expect delays on the interstate throughout the day.