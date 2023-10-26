Watch CBS News
Lewiston, Maine mayor "completely broken" after 18 killed in mass shooting

By David Wade

/ CBS Boston

LEWISTON, Maine - The mayor of Lewiston, Maine says he is "completely broken" after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night. 

"For me it was incomprehensible that this can happen in Lewiston, Maine," Mayor Carl Sheline said. 

Residents in more than a dozen communities are being asked to shelter in place as the manhunt for the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card, continues. 

"Our city is facing this incredible loss and I am completely broken for our city, and my heart really goes out to the victims and their families right now," Sheline said. 

Read: Timeline of Lewiston, Maine shootings

The shootings occurred at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston. 

"Our city is facing this incredible loss, and the feelings that I have right now is just one of brokenness for our victims and their families and we certainly need to come together as a city right now," Sheline said. "Lewiston is strong, and Lewiston is resilient, and we have grit. I have no doubt that we will make it through this." 

