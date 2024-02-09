"Letters for Love" campaign is looking for Valentine's Day cards for seniors in Massachusetts

"Letters for Love" asking kids for Valentine's Day cards for seniors in Massachusetts

"Letters for Love" asking kids for Valentine's Day cards for seniors in Massachusetts

"Letters for Love" asking kids for Valentine's Day cards for seniors in Massachusetts

LEXINGTON - Valentine's Day is just days away and there's a push to help some seniors in Massachusetts feel the love with your help.

Assisting Hands Home Care in Lexington is starting a new "Letters for Love" campaign ahead of Valentine's Day this year to give back to the seniors in the communities they serve.

Elementary school kids have been writing letters to seniors north of Boston for the initiative. So far, they've collected 100 cards but they need more. Several of their care facilities are home to 100 or more residents across the state.

President Dave Tasto hopes they can collect 500 cards soon so every senior can get one. He said with COVID-19 and the flu spreading this time of year, many residents have been in isolation.

"We're looking to distribute these to hospitals, skilled nursing rehabs, long-term care communities," he told WBZ-TV. "The need is more apparent these days than it ever has been in the past."

They're collecting cards from kids through February 13th.

Cards can be dropped off at:

Assisting Hands Home Care

Militia Drive Suite 305

Lexington, MA 02421

They will try to arrange pickup for anyone who calls them at (781) 917-3608.