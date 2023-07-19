Leonard Fournette reportedly working out for Patriots

FOXBORO -- With training camp a week away, it looks like the Patriots would like to improve their depth at running back. New England is reportedly hosting Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report that the former Jaguars and Buccaneers running back was working out for the Pats. Fournette spent the last three seasons in Tampa Bay and became a favorite of quarterback Tom Brady, but was released by the Bucs in February.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources.



Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

The 28-year-old started nine of the16 games that he played for Tampa Bay last season, but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. He finished the season with 668 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

Fournette did develop into a solid pass-catching back with Brady, catching 73 passes out of the backfield in 2023, good for 523 yards and three receiving scores. He caught 142 passes for 977 yards over the last two seasons with Tampa, while rushing for nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The six-year veteran is also a savvy blocker in the backfield, which is always welcome in New England. The Patriots hosted Fournette for a free-agent visit in 2021, but he eventually re-signed with Tampa Bay.

The Patriots are fairly thin at running back behind lead rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, with Ty Montgomery, second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor rounding out the depth chart. The Pats have also been rumored to be interested in free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but Fournette would likely cost the team a lot less than the four-time Pro Bowler.