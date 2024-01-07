In Leominster, clean-up continues into the evening as second wave dumps more snow on city.

Leominster gets 17 inches of snow in two waves of storm

Leominster gets 17 inches of snow in two waves of storm

Leominster gets 17 inches of snow in two waves of storm

LEOMINSTER - In a Leominster neighborhood on Sunday, kids welcomed the season's first snow and wondered where Old Man Winter had been hiding.

"Umm, it's been, honestly, almost like spring," said William Kirousas, who was enjoying the sledding.

However, many of the adults were focused on clean-up. Guillermo Deya was snowblowing his driveway for the second time and was wondering if it would need a third pass Monday morning.

William Kirousas, of Leominster, said he was glad to see the snow Sunday. CBS Boston

"This one's not too, too bad. You know, for the first one of the year. Nice to look at," Deya said.

The snow hit North Worcester County hard, dumping roughly 16 inches in Leominster in one wave overnight and a second wave Sunday afternoon.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella was out with his own snowplow. "Everything was cleaned up down to the pavement and then we got that second wave, another 5 to 7 inches," he said.

And drivers said slick roads were everywhere, even on major routes.

"You are fishtailing everywhere. Main roads, it's like you're driving on ice. Very, very dangerous out there," said driver Sonya Proietti.

And plow drivers have been hammering away at the snow and ice. Jason Sanborn is a private contractor who was 16 hours into what he expected would be a 21-hour shift.

"You don't have to do it every day, so it works out." Sanborn said of how he copes with the long hours.

And others, wary of an overnight flash freeze didn't want to wait until morning to clean up.

"I just came back from vacation yesterday, so this was a Boston welcome," said Mann Khajuriwala, who was cleaning off his car Sunday night.

But many enjoyed the region's first storm of 2024.

"This is good We finally got some snow, the kids are having fun, we made some hot cocoa. Typical New England winter now," said Leominster resident Rosemary Kirousas.