13-year-old dies after being hit by truck near Massachusetts Market Basket

13-year-old in Massachusetts hit and killed in parking lot

LEOMINSTER – A 13-year-old was killed Monday night after being hit by a pickup truck near the parking lot of a Market Basket grocery store in Leominster, Massachusetts. The Worcester County District Attorney's office has identified the child as Ezra Millard, of Leominster.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near the supermarket on Sack Boulevard in Leominster.

Child killed at Leominster Market Basket

Leominster Police Chief Ryan Malatos said officers and firefighters found the child had been hit by a 2018 Chevy Silverado, registered to a driver out of Maine. The name of the driver has not been released. No charges have been filed against the driver yet.

The child was rushed to Leominster Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Leominster police investigating

According to the Leominster Police Department, the driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene following the crash and is cooperating with police.

In addition, police said they are also talking to several people who witnessed the crash.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit, as well as the Leominster Police Department.

"The Leominster Police Department extends their sincere condolences to all who are impacted by this tragic event," the department said in a statement.