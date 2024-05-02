Man found dead inside Leominster home on Main Street; Woman facing charges

LEOMISNTER - Officers found a man dead inside a Leominster home Wednesday night, and a woman is now facing charges in connection with his death, the Worcester County district attorney says.

Leominster police and Massachusetts State Police detectives were called to the house on Main Street at about 10:30 p.m. There appeared to be one law enforcement vehicle parked outside the home on Thursday morning.

An apparent law enforcement vehicle in front of a home where a man was found dead in Leominster. CBS Boston

Domestic incident in Leominster

Officers took the woman, who was at the scene, into custody. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Leominster District Court. Authorities are not yet sharing her name or the identity of the male victim.

"Due to the domestic nature of this incident, no names will be released at this time," a spokesperson for District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.

