Cadillacs fall into sinkhole at Leominster dealership

Cadillacs fall in sinkhole at Leominster dealership
LEOMINSTER - Flooding rains caused significant damage across Leominster on Monday, including at a local dealership.

WBZ-TV video from the scene showed three Cadillacs in a sinkhole outside the Durand Cadillac dealer on Main Street. Crews were lifting the cars out of the sinkhole Tuesday morning.

Lifting a Cadillac out of a sinkhole in Leominster CBS Boston

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said dozens of cars around the city were washed off roads by rising waters, including some at the dealership. He said hundreds of vehicles needed to be towed overnight.

