Communities northwest of Boston prepare for nor'easter

LEOMINSTER - Bethany Dillon had a hunch, so she stopped at a gas station Monday to fill up a few jugs for her generator at home in Holden. "We bought it because we have kids at home, and the dogs, and just didn't want to be left in the cold," Dillon said.

It's that fickle time of year in New England. And it can be especially tough in communities northwest of Boston, known as a 'Nor'easter snowbelt'.

Tractor Supply Co. in Leominster has run out of standard snow shovels, but the store is all stocked up on spring inventory like saplings with buds on the verge of popping. "They're getting started," said manager Trent McShea.

Employees had to bring them inside to protect them from the expected snow. "It's a little too cold right now for them, so they're all inside where they're safe," he said.

Walmart in Leominster was crowded with people stocking up Monday. "Popcorn, pretzels, chips," said Sheila Dunn unloading her cart.

Utility crews spent the day gassing up trucks and organizing fleets of repair crews. "When we see that wet heavy snow, it's very pasty and oatmealy. It sticks to everything, and that's the kind of snow that has the potential to stick to otherwise healthy trees and bring them down," said Alec O'Meara, a spokesperson for Unitil.

He said the most important thing people can do to prepare is make sure mobile devices are fully charged. People will need them to report to utilities if they lose power, to call 911 if they spot live wires, and to check various websites for important updates.