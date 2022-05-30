Watch CBS News
Lenny Clarke thanks Massachusetts General Hospital "for saving my life again"

CAMBRIDGE - Local comedian Lenny Clarke is thanking Massachusetts General Hospital staff for some life-saving medical care. 

"The dead live," Clarke posted to Facebook Sunday, along with a picture from his hospital bed. "Thank you MGH for saving my life AGAIN."

The 68-year-old didn't say why he was in the hospital, but thanked everyone for their prayers.

Clarke recovered from a stroke two years ago. 

