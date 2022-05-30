Lenny Clarke thanks Massachusetts General Hospital "for saving my life again"

Comedian Lenny Clarke thanks MGH for saving his life

Comedian Lenny Clarke thanks MGH for saving his life

Comedian Lenny Clarke thanks MGH for saving his life

CAMBRIDGE - Local comedian Lenny Clarke is thanking Massachusetts General Hospital staff for some life-saving medical care.

"The dead live," Clarke posted to Facebook Sunday, along with a picture from his hospital bed. "Thank you MGH for saving my life AGAIN."

The 68-year-old didn't say why he was in the hospital, but thanked everyone for their prayers.

Clarke recovered from a stroke two years ago.