Lenny Clarke thanks Massachusetts General Hospital "for saving my life again"
CAMBRIDGE - Local comedian Lenny Clarke is thanking Massachusetts General Hospital staff for some life-saving medical care.
"The dead live," Clarke posted to Facebook Sunday, along with a picture from his hospital bed. "Thank you MGH for saving my life AGAIN."
The 68-year-old didn't say why he was in the hospital, but thanked everyone for their prayers.
Clarke recovered from a stroke two years ago.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.