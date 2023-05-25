Watch CBS News
Local News

Lego Discovery Center reopens at Assembly Row in Somerville after multi-million dollar renovation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville reopening after multi-million dollar renovation
LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville reopening after multi-million dollar renovation 02:37

SOMERVILLE - The Lego Discovery Center at Assembly Row in Somerville has reopened after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Among the exhibits inside, kids have the chance to build Lego cars and race them down tracks of varying difficulty levels. WBZ TV's Levan Reid had the opportunity to try it out on his visit Thursday morning.

creative-clean-430-7am-20230525-1.jpg
WBZ TV's Levan Reid paid a visit to the Lego Discovery Center in Somerville that just reopened. CBS Boston

There's also a climbing wall, a center for building Lego spaceships, a 4-D cinema and a Duplo park for younger kids. Displays inside also include famous Boston landmarks like TD Garden, Fenway Park and the Customs House made entirely out of Lego bricks.

The Discovery Center is now open to families. Children must be accompanied by an adult and adults can only visit if they're accompanied by a child.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.