Lego Discovery Center reopens at Assembly Row in Somerville after multi-million dollar renovation

SOMERVILLE - The Lego Discovery Center at Assembly Row in Somerville has reopened after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Among the exhibits inside, kids have the chance to build Lego cars and race them down tracks of varying difficulty levels. WBZ TV's Levan Reid had the opportunity to try it out on his visit Thursday morning.

WBZ TV's Levan Reid paid a visit to the Lego Discovery Center in Somerville that just reopened. CBS Boston

There's also a climbing wall, a center for building Lego spaceships, a 4-D cinema and a Duplo park for younger kids. Displays inside also include famous Boston landmarks like TD Garden, Fenway Park and the Customs House made entirely out of Lego bricks.

The Discovery Center is now open to families. Children must be accompanied by an adult and adults can only visit if they're accompanied by a child.