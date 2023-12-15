"Experience Lego in a different way" with Lego Discovery Center Boston's Holiday Bricktacular

SOMERVILLE - The Holiday Bricktacular at the Lego Discovery Center in Somerville is doing all it can to bring that Lego cheer for the holidays.

"It's one of the most exciting times of the year, not because it's the holidays and you get to see family and you get to celebrate and of course there's lots of good food. But it's also fun to be able see everyone come to visit and to really experience Lego in a different way," Master Model Builder Kari McBride told WBZ-TV.

There is so much to do at the Discovery Center.

From making ornaments and placing them on the tree, to an elf scavenger hunt in the Lego MINI World. The opportunities for kids to use their imagination are boundless.

Kids can search for the 12 mini elves that are hidden throughout the MINI World. CBS Boston

"You never know what kind of creativity they are going to come up with, what they see in their minds. There are a lot of people that start building and they don't know what they are doing and then they build more patterns, it gets more creative as they go," Kari said.

It's obvious the little ones will have a good time, but there are also moments of Lego holiday cheer for the adults.

"That would be Alvin and the Chipmunks doing the Chipmunk song," Kari laughed.

There are also several opportunities to take a festive photo. Pose in the Lego sleigh, or with the gingerbread man.

Strike a pose in the Lego sleigh. CBS Boston

This Holiday Bricktacular is Lego-tastic for everyone.

"It's so incredible because it's overwhelming, over stimulating but at the same time, there's so many different things to see and so many different things to touch," Kari said.

The Holiday Bricktacular is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until December 31.