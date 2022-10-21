Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn

AUBURN - An assisted living and memory care community in Auburn confirmed Thursday cases of Legionnaires' disease among residents within their facility.

A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement:

"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a proactive approach to help stop any spread of this bacteria."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by Legionella bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidently swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

It can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made building water systems like showerheads and sink faucets.

Most healthy people who are exposed do not get sick, but the elderly is at an increased risk.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It can also be associated with other symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion. Symptoms usually begin 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer.

Auburn's Public Health Director is out of the office this week. No other local health official was available to answer questions. The town clerk's office told WBZ Thursday afternoon that no one would be available until Monday.