Lee upending weekend plans in Massachusetts

PLUM ISLAND - Even as Hurricane Lee stuck to its projected path roughly 200 miles east of Southern New England, it still upended weekend plans all over Massachusetts.

Plumfest, a musical event hosting 100 bands on Plum Island, canceled its Saturday celebration out of an abundance of caution. The event raises funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Merrimack Valley and organizers urged people to donate to them regardless of the cancellation.

"They do such important work in the music room that we support and in countless other ways for local youth. This year, they will miss the thousands of dollars of donations we collect in the red buckets at each band location," organizers wrote on Facebook.

Lazy Susan was one of the bands scheduled to perform at Plumfest. Instead, drummer Sean Curtin and lead singer Robin Lang will spend the day in an Air BnB with their families.

"There are a hundred bands scheduled to be playing at Plumfest, so I think it's pretty dramatic for everybody because we're all volunteering, first of all. And some people are traveling from some level of distance. So, I think it's frustrating," Curtin said.

Lazy Susan will now perform at the Sunset Club on Plum Island from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds from that performance will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Merrimack Island.

Lee also upended travel in New England.

The cruise ship Norwegian Pearl told passengers it is postponing its departure from Boston to Quebec City until the Hurricane passes. The cruise line allowed passengers to board but did not tell them when the vessel would depart.

"All NCL says is you'll find out on the ship," one passenger said.