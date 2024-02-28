Leap Day deals, free food and more discounts available in the Boston area
BOSTON - Leap Day is Thursday, February 29 and some businesses and restaurants are marking the extra day that comes once every four years with special offers for customers.
We've compiled of list of places in the Boston area that are advertising discounts or freebies for Leap Day. Some deals are just for those who are unique enough to have Leap Day birthdays, while others are for all to enjoy. Keep in mind that you may need to show ID to claim a reward for Leap Day babies.
Build-A-Bear: Anyone with a Leap Day birthday can build a Birthday Treat Bear for $4
Chipotle: Free guacamole for Chipotle Rewards members with code EXTRA24
City Works (Watertown): Free entree for Leap Day birthdays with ID
Duck Donuts: Cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew for $2.29
Dunkin': Rewards members earn 4X points on all Dunkin' Rewards orders
Great Wolf Lodge: Book on Leap Day with code LEAP for overnight stays starting at $29
Insomnia Cookies: Bonus cookie with every 12 and six-pack. Free six-pack for anyone with Leap Day birthday
Legal Sea Foods: Twin lobsters for $29
Phillips Chocolates: 15.29% discount on Phillips Chocolates and online and at Boston store
Planet Fitness: Free workouts at Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island clubs
Staples: Giving away 29,000 free passport photos in store for Easy Rewards members
The Melting Pot Restaurant (Bedford): Cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue for $29 per person, or take $29 off "The Big Night Out" for two. Must mention Leap Day to get discount
Wendy's: Free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours
