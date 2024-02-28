Watch CBS News
Leap Day deals, free food and more discounts available in the Boston area

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Why do we have Leap Day?
Why do we have Leap Day? 02:48

BOSTON - Leap Day is Thursday, February 29 and some businesses and restaurants are marking the extra day that comes once every four years with special offers for customers. 

We've compiled of list of places in the Boston area that are advertising discounts or freebies for Leap Day. Some deals are just for those who are unique enough to have Leap Day birthdays, while others are for all to enjoy. Keep in mind that you may need to show ID to claim a reward for Leap Day babies. 

Build-A-Bear: Anyone with a Leap Day birthday can build a Birthday Treat Bear for $4

Chipotle: Free guacamole for Chipotle Rewards members with code EXTRA24

City Works (Watertown): Free entree for Leap Day birthdays with ID

Duck Donuts: Cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew for $2.29

Dunkin': Rewards members earn 4X points on all Dunkin' Rewards orders

Great Wolf Lodge: Book on Leap Day with code LEAP for overnight stays starting at $29

Insomnia Cookies: Bonus cookie with every 12 and six-pack. Free six-pack for anyone with Leap Day birthday

Legal Sea Foods: Twin lobsters for $29

Phillips Chocolates: 15.29% discount on Phillips Chocolates and online and at Boston store 

Planet Fitness: Free workouts at Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island clubs

Staples: Giving away 29,000 free passport photos in store for Easy Rewards members

The Melting Pot Restaurant (Bedford): Cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue for $29 per person, or take $29 off "The Big Night Out" for two. Must mention Leap Day to get discount 

Wendy's: Free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 10:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

