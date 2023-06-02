Lawsuit accuses Worcester Police of excessive force during 2020 protest

WORCESTER - A class action lawsuit filed in federal court this week accuses Worcester Police of excessive force during a George Floyd protest in the city on June 1, 2020. Eleven people have joined the suit claiming they were bystanders and not involved in the clash that escalated after protesters gathered in downtown Worcester.

One of the plaintiffs is Richard Cummings, a photojournalist who was on the sidewalk videotaping the mayhem, saying he had permission to be on the sidewalk but was arrested, he believes, when police didn't like what he was capturing. "Out of nowhere they grabbed me, arrested and whacked me around a bit. They took everything from me including my camera," said Cummings.

Officers outfitted in riot gear used pepper spray, smoke grenades and pepper ball rounds into a crowd of about 70 people. The group threw rocks and fireworks back in retaliation as the incident turned into a riot. Just hours earlier the police department's chief had knelt in solidarity with protesters.

The lawsuit claims at no time did the plaintiffs create any threat to officers. "They used excessive force, fabricated police reports, made false arrests and malicious prosecution," said plaintiffs' attorney Joe Hennessey who says they have over 100 videos contradicting police accounts. There are also pictures of facial and bodily injuries against people he says had nothing to do with the protest, but instead were taping the riots unfolding.

Cummings insists police made up details of his arrest. "How I was on the other side rioting, starting fires, shooting bottle rockets and breaking windows when I was right with them the whole time," said Cummings.

Although disorderly conduct charges were eventually dropped, plaintiffs' attorneys say the impact has been lasting. "Our clients went over a year having this charge on their record which prevented them from getting job positions, and prevented them from advancing in their current positions," said Hennessey.

Cummings says he is still looking for answers. "It affected my life, I've been scared to go anywhere, always looking over my shoulder," he said.

The lawsuit is seeking better police training, unspecified monetary damages, and accountability. "We want to avoid this event from ever happening again," said plaintiffs' attorney Hector Pineiro.

Worcester Police say they won't comment on pending litigation.