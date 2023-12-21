Watch CBS News
2 Lawrence women, including councilor-elect, indicted on voter fraud charges

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - An incoming city councilor in Lawrence is now under indictment for voter fraud. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker says Councilor-Elect Fidelina Santiago is facing several charges, including illegal voting, conspiracy or attempt to vote illegally, unlawful interference with a voter and obstruction of voting.

Another woman named Jennifer Lopez is facing the same charges.

Tucker said the fraud from this past November's election was first reported by the secretary of state's office. He said the women will be arraigned at a later date.

"Interfering with an election not only undermines the legitimacy of government but erodes the public's confidence in the process," Tucker said in a statement. "My office will vigorously prosecute individuals that threaten the integrity of elections."

Tucker said Massachusetts State Police detectives are continuing to investigate. 

Santiago won her seat with 56% of the vote. WBZ-TV reached out to her but has not yet heard back. 

