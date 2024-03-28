Watch CBS News
Utility poles scattered on street and power knocked out after Lawrence car crash

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

Car crashes into utility poles, knocking out power to dozens in Lawrence
LAWRENCE - A car crash in Lawrence left utility poles in the street and dozens of customers without power for hours.

The car crashed into three utility poles late Wednesday night at the intersection of Lawrence and Marion streets, smashing them to pieces and leaving wires all over the road.

Nearly 90 homes and businesses lost electricity after the crash. Police diverted traffic away from the busy intersection overnight and Thursday morning while National Grid worked to put up new poles and reconnect the wires.

The driver's condition is unknown and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

National Grid hopes to have power restored by Thursday afternoon.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 12:28 PM EDT

